Margot Robbie celebrates her 32nd birthday with a ‘Barbie’ cake

Margot Robbie has had her dream birthday on the set of the movie ‘Barbie’, which girl it was.



The actress received a large cake with a Barbie doll inside and on which you could read “Happy Birthday, Barbie Margot!”



Australian actress Margot Robbie produces and stars in the film about the famous blonde doll, ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig. Ryan Gosling has gone platinum blonde to bring to life Ken, Barbie’s sidekick.



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have already been photographed on several occasions during the filming of the new film, letting us see the incredible outfits that they will wear in the film.



Robbie and Ryan will wear a wardrobe worthy of the toys and their glamorous fantasy, with roller skates, cowboy hats and pink and garish colors everywhere.



July 21, 2023 is the date set for the premiere of this fantasy film, very pink.



The film tells the story of the doll surviving in the real world after being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough.



Barbie realizes that perfection comes from within and learns that happiness lies more in believing in oneself than in imposed perfections.



Margot Robbie continues filming ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles.



She is first seen leaving her traditional Barbie outfit and appears to be starting work in the real world.



America Ferrera took her in a car and dropped her off in front of a building, where she seemed both nervous and excited to enter.



Margot Robbie, on the set of the movie ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles.



The 31-year-old actress was dressed in a hot pink suit as she got into her iconic character.



Margot was photographed heading to the film set in the city center accompanied by some members of the crew.



The Australian actress stars in this production based on the famous toy that will be released in 2023.



So we have been able to know another of the looks that Margot will wear in the film.



