Margot Robbie celebrates her 32nd birthday with a ‘Barbie’-style cake

Margot Robbie had this Sunday the dream birthday of every girl. The actress celebrated her birthday on the set of the new Barbie moviedirected by Greta Gerwig, where they gave away a big cake with a Barbie doll insideand on which you could read “Happy Birthday, Barbie Margot!”

Also, She has been seen around the set with a large box of donuts under her arm and a pointy party hat in her hand..

Robbie and his co-star, Ryan Gosling, have already been captured several times during the filming of the new film.immortalizing their incredible outfits, well suited to represent Barbie, such as the pink cowboy outfit or the neon ensemble they wore in a scene while skating.

The movie talks about the story of the doll after “being kicked out of barbieland because she’s not perfect enough, a little eccentric and won’t fit in. She embarks on an adventure through the real world and, when it’s time to return to Barbieland to save her from danger, she realizes that perfection comes from within, not from without”. Barbie also learns that “the key to happiness is to believe in yourselfaway from the obligations of adhering to a concept of perfection that does not hold”.

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon are also part of the cast of the Greta Gerwig film. “We like things that are a bit out of the ordinary,” Margot said in an interview. “Which, when you think of Barbie, doesn’t usually happen, because they say ‘Oh, Margot is going to play Barbie, I know where the shots are going to go’, but our goal with this film is to show that everything can change and become where you didn’t expect.”

“I think it is a great opportunity to add some positivity in this worldand an opportunity to be a source of inspiration for the youngest boys in society“, he added.

The film is will premiere on July 21, 2023.