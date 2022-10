Australian actress Margot Robbie referred to the possible interpretation of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, a character she played in three films.

In dialogue with MTV News, the actress margot robbie referred to one of the rumors surrounding the film sequel “Joker: Folie a Deux”and which points to Lady Gaga would play harley quinn in the new story of the villain of Gotham City.

“It makes me very happy, because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters like Macbeth or Batman.who always go from one great actor to another great actor”, said the Australian.

“Someone can do his Batman, or someone can do his Macbeth,” added Robbie, who has just finished filming the “Barbie” movie where she stands out as one of the leads alongside Ryan Gosling.

“It’s such an honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can try to play. And I think (Lady Gaga) will do something amazing with it.”he added.

On the big screen, Robbie has played Harley Quinn three times: Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021), always with Jared Leto in the role of “Joker”.

At the moment, there is little information that has emerged about the sequel to “Joker” (2019), which will have Todd Phillips as a screenwriter and director of a film with musical elements.

One of the theses that gains strength is that the story would take place in the Arkham Asylum psychiatric asylum with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the main roles.

