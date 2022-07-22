Margot Robbie Channels Barbie As She Celebrates Being The Highest-Paid Female Movie Star

Margot Robbie became the highest-paid female star in Hollywood by attending Barbie’s wrap party with husband Tom Ackerley on Thursday.

The Australian actress, 32, channeled Barbie in a hot pink ensemble as she walked hand-in-hand with her film producer boyfriend, 32, at the London celebration.

She showed off her incredible figure in a fuchsia satin mini skirt, which she teamed with a white crop top and an oversized baby pink blazer.

Let’s go to the party! Margot Robbie became Hollywood’s highest-paid female star by attending Barbie’s wrap party with her husband Tom Ackerley on Thursday.

Boozy: The Australian actress, 32, channeled Barbie in a hot pink ensemble and became Hollywood’s highest-paid female star while carrying a tray of shot glasses.

Margot added some sparkle to her vibrant outfit with a sparkly silver shoulder bag and kept it comfortable with a pair of white sneakers.

She styled her brown hair straight and kept it protected with a white mask for a night out.

The Birds of Prey actress, who is currently playing Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie, accentuated her striking features with a light coat of makeup.

She was carrying a blue gift box and walking hand-in-hand with her husband Tom as they left Barbie’s going-away party, which celebrated the filming of the movie’s finale.

Pretty in Pink: She flaunted her amazing figure in a fuchsia satin mini skirt, which she teamed with a cropped white top and oversized baby pink blazer

Celebrations: As she left the party, Margot held Barbie-branded pink shot glasses in one hand, while they were displayed on what appeared to be a Barbie ski.

The producer of I, Tonya, who snapped up Margot in 2016, kept it casual in baggy blue jeans and a white T-shirt, which she wore under a cream button-down jacket.

She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long brown locks in a slicked-back style.

As she left the party, Margot held Barbie-branded pink shot glasses in one hand, which were displayed on what appeared to be a Barbie ski.

Her alcoholic thrills come after it’s revealed she’s officially the highest-paid actress in Hollywood thanks to her staggering salary from Greta Gerwig’s live-action movie Barbie.

Looking good: Margot added some sparkle to her vibrant outfit with a sparkly silver shoulder bag and kept it comfortable with a pair of white sneakers

Closing party: She styled her brown hair straight and kept it protected with a white mask for a night out.

Margot was paid a whopping USD$12.5 million (AUD$18.1 million) to star opposite Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated film, Variety reported on Wednesday.

His latest earnings exceed his reported salary of USD$10 million (AUD$14.6 million) for his latest blockbuster Birds Of Prey in 2020.

Her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, reportedly pocketed the same salary as Margot, and the pair rank 16th on Variety’s most recent list of Hollywood’s top earners.

The next actress listed below Robbie is Millie Bobby Brown, who was paid USD$10 million (AUD$14.6 million) for her starring role in Enola Holmes 2.

Darling: She was carrying a blue gift box and walked hand-in-hand with her husband Tom as she left Barbie’s going away party to celebrate the filming of the movie finale.

Gift: At the going away party, Margot was given a tray of shot glasses, displayed on what appeared to be a Barbie ski, and decorated with pink stars and a bow.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise topped the list thanks to his box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom, who is not only the star of the sequel but also its producer, expected to earn over USD$100 million (AUD$144.6 million) from movie ticket sales, your salary, and your share of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue.

The announcement comes days after production on the Barbie movie wrapped this week after four months of filming.

The highly anticipated romantic comedy, based on Mattel’s line of dolls of the same name, stars Robbie as Barbie and Ryan as Ken, her longtime love interest.

Wow! Margot is officially the highest-paid female actress in Hollywood thanks to her staggering salary from Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie (she’s portrayed as Barbie).

Margot has long been attached to playing Barbie on the big screen and promised that the film will be very different from what people expect.

She said: “Kind of like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot’s playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘I whatever you’re thinking, we’ll give you something totally different, what you didn’t know you wanted.”

The Neighbors star hopes to spark a “thoughtful conversation” with the film.

Margot said: ‘Now, can we really honor the IP and the fanbase and also surprise people? Because if we can do all of that and spark a thoughtful conversation, then we really are firing on all cylinders.”

Thrilling: The highly anticipated romantic comedy, based on Mattel’s line of dolls of the same name, stars Robbie as Barbie and Ryan as Ken, her longtime love interest.

A synopsis on IMDB of the upcoming film reads: ‘A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is kicked out for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world. A live-action feature film based on the popular Barbie toy line.’

The film is being touted as “a fish-out-of-water story about a doll who is kicked out of the toy society for not being perfect enough,” according to a report from Vulture.

She then realizes that what’s inside is more important than how she looks.

Barbie, which now holds the distinction of being the first live-action film adaptation in the toy line’s multimedia franchise, it is scheduled for release in July 2023.

The highest paid actresses of 2022: Margot Robbie: $12.5 million Millie Bobby Brown: $10 million Emily Blunt: $4 million Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million Anya-Taylor Joy: $1.8 million