Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington on the set of David O. Russell’s new movie

New photos from the set, in which we see Margot Robbie, Christian Bale And John David Washington, give us the first information on the new project of David O. Russell.

The New York director, with great successes such as The Fighter, Bright side And American Hustle, is directing a new film right around this time.

Six years after his last feature film, Joy, Russell is therefore back on the set, even if late on the schedule. Production was supposed to start in April 2020, but the pandemic blocked filming until last month.

The title and plot are still unknown, giving an aura of mystery to the project. What is known is that the film is written and directed by Russell and that it has an extraordinary cast to say the least.

Besides Margot Robbie, Bale and Washington we will find Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts And Alessandro Nivola.

In the photos, posted on twitter and that you can find below, we see the three actors in costumes that seem to date back to the early twentieth century, perhaps to the period of prohibition. But these are only hypotheses and all that remains is to wait for new information.

