Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington star in “Amsterdam”

The trailer for the film was releasedAmsterdam”, which is directed by Oscar nominee David O. Russell. The plot is about a criminal starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

“Uncover one of the most scandalous plotss of American history ”, says the synopsis of the feature film.

“Amsterdam” is a black comedy full of mystery. The story is about two wounded soldiers who are healed by a nurse, those who achieve a good friendship, which lasts and when they meet again in the 30s they become suspects in a murder.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, The main cast will search for answers and along the way they will discover that it was all a plot that could change the history of the United States.

The script is by Russell, so it is expected to be full of unexpected twists mixing elements of reality and fiction.

The premiere of the film will be on November 4 of this year, and they will also be part of the cast Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock and Mike Myers.

Watch the trailer for “Amsterdam”

