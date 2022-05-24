Margot Robbie could lead a new prequel to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ | Film and Television

It’s been almost 4 years since Ocean’s 8 hit theaters. The female version of Ocean’s Eleven (or reboot, prequel, adaptation, spin-off…) it worked (more at the box office level than critically) and a new installment could be on the way with… drum roll… margot robbie leading the project both in front of the cameras in the leading role and in production.

According to The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros is now set to bring the popular story of the world’s most famous casino robbers back to the big screen with Robbie multitasking and Jay Roach directing.

Carrie Solomon would be in charge of the script of a film that could be set in Europe in the 60s, so we would talk about a prequel before the female prequel. Always according to this source, the start of filming would be scheduled for the spring of 2023 with a premiere scheduled for 2024.

Because a good part of the success of this feature film will depend on Margot Robbie’s agenda, for which projects are beginning to accumulate. Far from taking a break from her iconic Harley Quinn, the actress continues to accumulate films with a lot of appeal for the billboard, such as Barbie or Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which have already confirmed her involvement.

We will have to wait to confirm if the project of this prequel to Ocean’s Eleven is as ambitious as the original that featured stars like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy García, McG… The female version It was not far behind with names like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway or Rihanna herself.

Margot Robbie’s idyll with Warner seems to extend a little longer after a few days ago the major released a first look at the actress embodying the character of Barbie under the characteristic pink color that has always led to the famous doll.