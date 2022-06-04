Margot Robbie demonstrates in the first official image of ‘Barbie’ that she is a flesh and blood doll | Film and Television

It’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world: margot robbie never raised any doubts as to whether she would be a good candidate to play Mattel’s doll on the big screen, although if there has been one, He has dispelled them all at once. The movie of Barbie She already has her first official image, and how could it be otherwise, she is the great protagonist.

Warner has released a first look at the actress embodying the character, and although many might think that nothing would change with respect to her usual appearance, the accessories -as with the doll- make the difference. And all under the characteristic pink color that has always led in its packaging.

In this way, and with a brief message about the release date, Margot Robbie presented herself to the world as the new Barbie:

With a look in the purest eighties style, the flesh and blood Barbie drives a sports car apparently also inspired by toys. Accompanying the image, a release date: July 21, 2023.

We will have to wait even more than a year to wait for this peculiar adaptation, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig. Although nothing is confirmed yet, it is known that the film will explore a story in which a doll will be expelled from Barbieland for not conforming to established standards, and from there a new life will begin in the real world.

Accompanying the actress the suicide squad there will be names of the stature of Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, and America Ferra. The other details are yet to be confirmed.