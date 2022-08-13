Margot Robbie falls in love with her style during her trip to Turkey

No doubt margot robbie is one of the stars Hollywood that stand out for their talent and of course for their great beauty.

But Margot is not only a great actress, she is also passionate about fashion itself, which is shown by appearing with different looks that everyone wants to imitate, this time was no exception.

And it is that as we told you in La Verdad Noticias, Margot Robbie was chosen to play Barbie in the movie of the same name, so it is not a secret that the actress also brims with style

The two pieces of Margot Robbie that steals glances

The protagonist of the new Barbie movie has taken a break to move to a Spanish island to meet the British model Cara Delevingne and also with poppy delevingne Y Sienna Miller.

Margot wore a black skirt and a matching bandeau top with fringes that she has accompanied with a hat also in black from Channel. A set that can surprise many during the summer, but that has some benefits.

The first that enhances the tan, no matter how light it may be, and the second is that black stylizes your figure much more than any other color.

Who is the current husband of Margot Robbie?

Margot and Tom got married in 2016



The beautiful Australian actress is married to Tom Ackerley, who was born on January 1, 1990 and who, like his wife, works in the entertainment industry.

In fact, he also makes movies, but his work is done behind the cameras, as an assistant director and producer.

Among his major projects are “Macbeth”, “Pride” Y “The Two Faces of January” in addition to sharing credits with his wife in “I, Tonya.”

As if that were not enough, he and Margot are also currently working on the Barbie movie.

