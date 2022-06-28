Margot Robbie fascinates again as Barbie in new leaked video

Fans of Barbie and margot robbie They are dying to see the new live action movie in which the 31-year-old actress will play the blonde doll who will have the actor as a partner Ken Ryan Gosling.

Social networks went crazy a few days ago, when the first photos of Margot characterized as the famous doll were leaked, in them, she wore a pink suit and ultimately received applause from fans because she did not disappoint.

Now, the networks went crazy again when a video was leaked in which the actress appears skating with Ryan Gosling, both with a pink and fluorescent look that left netizens shocked.

Photos of the 1990s edition Skating Barbie have started circulating on Twitter and are being compared to new leaked images of Margot Robbie.

don’t adjust the brightness of your screen: it’s just fluorescents Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling on wheels on the set of #Barbie pic.twitter.com/8ogPdmxUdD — Esquire Spain (@EsquireEs) June 28, 2022

Many wanted to be Barbie

The film project about the famous doll has been in development in Hollywood for years.

In the first place, it was linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel to deal with this film adaptation.

In 2016 it became known that Amy Schumer She was chosen by Sony to star in a film about a woman who lived in Barbieland and who was expelled from that world for not being perfect enough, for her eccentric personality and for not conforming to social conventions.

The following year, Schumer gave up this tape due to scheduling problems.

In July 2017 he entered the scene Anne Hathawaywhich held talks with Sony to replace Schumer.

The studio later delayed the release of this film from August 2018 to May 2020.

However, Sony’s deal to bring the character of Barbie to the cinema expired in 2018, so Mattel is now working with Warner Bros to partner and bring this feature film to life with a different approach than the initial project.

The Barbie film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who has been nominated for an Oscar three times: best original screenplay and best direction for “Lady Bird” (2017) and best adapted screenplay for “Little Women” (2019).

