Margot Robbie felt ‘horrible’ for bad-mouthing her co-stars on the set of 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’

Margot Robbie, along with her co-stars, was encouraged to travel to some dark places for the David Ayers film. suicide squad. But this soon proved to be a problem, as the young actress verbally confronted her co-stars to further immerse herself in her role as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie found the character of Harley Quinn frustrating

Robbie wasn’t that familiar with comics growing up. This is David Ayers 2016 suicide squad It was the first time she entered the genre to play Harley Quinn. But as he researched, there were certain aspects of the character that Robbie admitted he found confusing.

“I just didn’t understand how she could be so rude and then fall apart for a guy. I found it really frustrating,” Robbie once told The Washington Post. “The fans seem to really love that about her, that she has this complete devotion to a guy who treats her badly.”

He had to research stories and literature outside of comics to capture the essence of the character of Harley Quinn. This included studying topics such as codependency. Afterwards, she could see the attractiveness of Harley.

“Once I was able to see it in those terms, it suddenly made sense, and I suddenly felt a lot of empathy for Harley and after that it was all very smooth,” said Robbie. “It was fun after all that.”

Margot Robbie felt terrible about upsetting her ‘Suicide Squad’ co-stars

As some know, before being a villain, the character of Harley Quinn was a psychologist. However, as a criminal, Harley could potentially use her psychological background to manipulate others. Ayers encouraged Robbie to use Harley’s ability to get inside people’s heads in real life.

“Yes, yes, that really was very difficult for me because I find myself in real life, if there is ever tension, I try to dissipate the tension. And that’s just a natural reaction for me. Whereas for Harley it’s the opposite,” Robbie said in an interview with Collider.

While rehearsing, Ayer had Robbie’s co-stars feed on real emotions for their performances. Because of this, the barbies The actor would antagonize his co-stars when they were at their most vulnerable.

“If Harley saw that they’ve shown a weak spot, she’d like a little scorpion tail like *psst*, get in there. And I felt so bad and so many times we did, like, these scenes and she just said horrible things,” she said. “And to see that someone is struggling with something in particular, and David is looking at me like, ‘You better get in there, that’s your window of opportunity, take it.’ It feels really horrible sometimes.”

Margot Robbie called this scene “the most disgusting thing I’ve ever done in my life”

make a movie like suicide squadRobbie found many difficult scenes. But at that moment, the me, tony star highlighted a particular scene that stood out from the rest.

“That chemical [scene] It was the nastiest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. So that was definitely my least favorite. It was like this sticky paint that was so deep in my ears and my nose, and I was drowning underwater, and I couldn’t breathe, and I was trying to open my eyes, and my eyeballs were covering up, and all I could see was white. It was horrible,” he said.

On the other hand, there was another scene in suicide squad remembered fondly.

“The underwater scene, with the car crashing into the water, was my favorite because I got to work with a freediver and learned how to hold my breath underwater for a long time. So that’s kind of my new party trick,” Robbie recalled.

