Margot Robbie: From Driving a $300,000 Porsche Classic to This…

After starring in the Barbie movie, actress Margot Robbie showed off her incredible $300,000 Porsche to the public. But beware, there is another luxury car that he has hidden…

April 28, 2022 09:18 a.m.

Margot Elise Robbie is one of those different actresses. brave. A person who had to earn her place from below. The one born in Australia, who from a very young age helped her mother on the farm, takes advantage of her maximum stardom after starring in the Barbie movie to stroll through the streets of the United States with a magnificent and truly very expensive car.

As Tork found out, the actress was a Nissan ambassador for many years. Therefore, in addition to being able to pocket a large sum of money, he always enjoyed walking the streets of the United States with incredible cars. This time we will meet the Nissan BladeGlider, an electric prototype created for the tracks that is valued at two million euros (43 million Mexican pesos), the Porsche 911 that he drives every day in the US and the car for which Robbie stopped aside that beauty.

Shining in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “About Time” and starring in the film “Focus” with Will Smith, Margot Robbie is considered today a true star of film and television. Her wallet has also grown and therefore the Australian is not afraid to give herself certain luxuries with the cars she has in her garage.

As they told this medium, Robbie took advantage of the filming of the Barbie movie to appear in a Nissan BladeGlider that stole all eyes. This functional concept model, presented in 2016 by the brand, has some tremendous characteristics: 272 CV and 707 Nm of torque, 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and a top speed of more than 190 km/h. Although at the moment Robbie could be seen aboard a Porsche 911, which he has already put aside…

Margot Robbie and her Porsche 911.

Although eye, As they told this medium, the Australian actress has already found a replacement for him: a tremendous Ferrari Testarosa of 290 thousand euros that will leave you shocked. Of course, for her part, she did not miss the opportunity to take photos with the car.

Margot Robbie: from barbie to a sensual photo in a Ferrari.