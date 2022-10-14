Margot Robbie: from driving a car worth 43 million Mexican pesos, to this…

After starring in the Barbie movie, actress Margot Robbie put aside her incredible 43 million Mexican pesos Nissan to drive a classic car that brings it to her.

October 09, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Margot Elise Robbie is one of those different actresses. brave. A person who had to earn her place from below. The one born in Australia, who from a very young age helped her mother on the farm, takes advantage of his maximum stardom after starring in the Barbie movie to stroll through the streets of the United States with a magnificent car.

As Tork found out, the actress was a Nissan ambassador for many years. Therefore, in addition to being able to pocket a large sum of money, she enjoyed an incredible Nissan BladeGlider, an electric prototype created for the tracks that is valued at two million euros (43 million Mexican pesos). Now, after shining in his last job, she was seen with a tremendous classic car.

Shining in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “About Time” and starring in the film “Focus” with Will Smith, Margot Robbie is considered today a true star of film and television. His wallet has also grown and For this reason, the Australian is not afraid to give herself certain luxuries with the cars she has in her garage.

This is the Nissan BladeGlider that Margot Robbie was given.

As they told this medium, Robbie took advantage of the filming of the Barbie movie to appear in a Porsche 911 of an old model. Sure, far from costing little money, his car in good condition costs around 350 thousand dollars (7 million pesos). In addition, he is a collector’s caller, who loves the vintage model.