Margot Robbie, happy with Chivo Lubezki

She is about to complete 15 years of career and the Australian Margot Robbie has positioned herself as one of the most important actresses in Hollywood who has also worked with Martin Scorsese in The Wolf of Wall Street, with Quentin Tarantino in Once upon a time in Hollywood or with James Gunn with whom he resumed the character of Harley Quinn. The 32-year-old actress confessed that although she has worked with many of the big names in cinema, she had the dream of working with a Mexican: Emmanuel Chivo Lubezki, winner of three Oscars, who photographed her in the film Amsterdam.

One of my dreams was to be able to see Chivo work, seriously, it would have been enough just to see him work, but working with him is like a dance between the two of them while he is operating the camera. Working with Chivo is one of the best experiences I have had and I had already heard amazing things about him and it is true that he is fearless and the most humble. I just loved working with him and scored a big point in my career by being with him.” Excelsior Robby.

Robbie, who recently concluded the filming of the movie Barbie with Ryan Gosling, also said that he experienced something very special with the Mexican cinematographer during the production of Amsterdam, a film set in 1930 in which Robbie shares credits with Christian Bale, Rami Malek , Taylor Swift, Mike Shannon and Anya Taylor-Joy. Due to the fact that the production of the film, directed by David O. Russell, had to stop due to the pandemic, Lubezki helped the actress to prepare the character of Valerie Voze, a misfit woman who during World War I heals the wounded, takes out the bullet fragments and with them he makes pieces of art.

He is a great artist, he really is. He gave me some cameras with plastic lenses, we burned the edges of the lenses with a match and took pictures with them. We made pieces of art, we created amazing things and we didn’t even have to do it, because it wasn’t necessary for the film and we did it as part of the preparation of my character. Chivo was part of my creative process and he had never had such a relationship with any Director of Photography and he was really wonderful, ”explained who will be seen in Babylon, by Damien Chazelle.

Rami Malek, who plays Robbie’s character’s brother in Amsterdam, didn’t miss the opportunity to contribute to Lubezki’s talk during the interview.

“He is the best of the best! For me, he is the favorite cinematographer with whom I have worked and the cinema they are making in Mexico is impressive and they have three of the most prolific directors, as well as great cinematographers. So for me it was a pleasure to work with Chivo. I remember that he would come to the set and greet me with a ‘bastard’. Chivo is the best, he is warm, very human and handles the camera exceptionally”, commented Malek.

Amsterdam, in theaters, tells the story of three misfit friends: the battle-scarred doctor with a glass eye, Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale); the successful black lawyer Harold Woodman (John David Washington) and the wealthy, intelligent and art creator Valerie Voze (Robbie), who met in Amsterdam in World War I and years later are implicated in a murder. Using comedy, Russell talks about misfits, little understood and who see the world from a different perspective.

I was intrigued to see how David was going to balance the different themes he develops, since there is a context of war, racial tensions, intrigue and murder behind it. Suddenly we are seeing that and there are deep dialogues about bird watching, abstract art, friendship, dreams and political issues with hilarious and entertaining commentary”, shared Margot Robbie.

John David Washington, son of Danzel, joined the reflection and commented that for him, a black man, it was important to know the importance of people of his color.

I was excited to jump back to 1930, see what America was like back then, and get a lot of insight into what it was like to be black and how they were sent to war to fight for this country. I was interested in delving into the connections that were made and everything was intriguing to me, ”said Washington.

