Margot Robbie has a double on Instagram: her name is Amanda Hall and these photos prove that she is identical to the actress | entertainment pop culture

This woman calls herself ‘Margot Robbie look a like’ on social networks and rose to fame because she looks so much like the celebrity, so much so that she managed to create a whole business in the imitator industry.

Margot Robbie’s double is a mother named Amanda Hall

Amanda Hall is a 39-year-old woman who lives in Norfolk, England, with her two children. She is dedicated to photography, but she generates extra income as ‘Margot Robbie’s double’, because despite being seven years older than the star, they are physically very similar.

The woman told ‘The Sun’, in an interview conducted on June 22, 2021, that people used to stop her on the streets to tell her that she was identical to the Australian actress and even asked for photos. It was then that she came up with the idea of ​​working as an impersonator.

Among her activities as a stuntwoman, recording personalized video messages and attending parties characterized as one of the characters that Robbie has played in the movies stand out.

Amanda mentioned that she does not feel uncomfortable or bothered by the comparisons, on the contrary, for her it is one of the biggest compliments that she has received. In addition, she admires the actress a lot, as she told it during a conversation for ‘Lad Bible’ on July 4, 2022:

“I don’t mind comparisons at all as it’s the biggest compliment ever. I have always loved her, so now I am super happy to imitate her.”

The movie ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie has increased work for Amanda Hall

Harley Quinn was one of the characters that Amanda Hall was asked for the most, but in the conversation she had with ‘Lad Bible’ she explained that now they ask her to dress up as Barbie, since her popularity increased as a result of the upcoming movie to be released on 21 July 2023.

“Now I’m excited to be able to dress up as Barbie and Margot Robbie at the same time. I’ve been stopped more than usual at the supermarket and the tavern since the movie was announced. It’s been a great month for me because I’ve had a lot of bookings and I can’t wait for the movie to come out as I think business will boom tremendously.”