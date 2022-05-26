Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill, and 10 Actors Who Are Proudly Geek

The great stars of film and television are not always found working on a set or driving luxurious cars. Many of them also enjoy reading comics, building computers, and dressing up as popular characters.

What do celebrities like Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill or Vin Diesel have in common? Of course they are great stars of film and television, in addition to shining in each of the glamorous awards or premieres they attend. Nevertheless, they also share a proudly geeky heart. It’s time to review all the celebrities who have confessed to the world that they are not only big fans of sagas like Harry Potter either The Lord of the rings, they are so obsessed that they have even dressed up as their favorite characters; some have extensive collections and, of course, have a remarkable knowledge of pop culture.

margot robbie

margot robbie is developing the live-action version of Barbie with Ryan Gosling. And when he is not working he is exploring the world created by JK Rowling, as he confessed on the television program The Graham Norton Show, where he assured that when it has to do with Harry Potter I’m a terrible nerd.”





This photograph of his adolescence can prove it, he even remembered it with grace: “You know what is particularly pathetic about the photo? Some things. Number 1, it’s my birthday, so I chose to spend it. Number 2, I’m having tea. Number 3, I don’t need glasses, I lied to the ophthalmologist because I wanted to have glasses like Harry Potter.”.

henry cavill

Perhaps henry cavill Be the geekiest Hollywood star on this list. She has never hesitated to put aside his fame as a gallant of the seventh art to show her true tastes that They include building a computer completely from scratch, he has even shared videos of the process where he interacts with the knowledgeable public.





This is not all, he is also a fan of multiple video games and of course, some classic tabletop titles like Warhammer 40K, which requires an extensive miniature army to enter a fictional war. The litmus test? the protagonist of The Witcher he also hand paints each of these pieces.

Megan fox

Did you know that Megan Fox is a great connoisseur of comics, of The Lord of the rings and loves anime like Sailor Moon? Simon Pegg himself has confirmed that he has had long conversations with the protagonist of Transformers about comics X Men and from zombie movies like Rise of the Dead.

oscar isaac

We recently saw Oscar Isaac starring in Moon Knight, but the Honduran actor never denied his enormous fanaticism for the George Lucas franchise. He has even confessed that his favorite movie is Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.. And it doesn’t end here, he is also a talented Street Fighter player.

simon pegg

If there is someone who enjoys being a geek it is simon pegg. In addition to openly confessing that he considers himself a fan of both Star Trek and Star Wars (he has never said which is better), He is also the author of the book Nerd Do Well published by The New York Times where he tells anecdotes about his career and his tastes.

Rosario Dawson

Cosplayer, lover of star trek and The Last of Us, this could well describe Rosario Dawson, who has not hesitated to repeat her love for these franchises in multiple interviews. Although he has never refused to enjoy other stories, because he became the living image of Ahsoka tano in The Mandalorianwill even have its own series.

Vin Diesel

can you imagine Vin Diesel getting out of his noisy muscle car to start a game of Dungeons and Dragons? This is true! The actor has been a player of this classic table title since he was a teenager. And this is not all, he has also given references that he is a reader of JRR Tolkien, since he has used the name of Melkor, central villain of The Silmarillion to be introduced in xXx in the form of a tattoo of his own character.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis’s addiction to the World of Warcraft game was so great that she spent many hours a day obtaining special weapons and destroying enemy armies online. However, it was in 2012 when he realized that this was harming his life and profession, so he decided to take a step back and walk away from the game.