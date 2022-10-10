Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller are shown as characters from the Cell saga – FayerWayer

Dragon Ball Z It is an anime that has left its mark on entire generations. In fact, although time moves on and the plot keeps moving forward with new adventures, fans always end up returning to a classic that doesn’t get old: the Cell saga.

In this arc Goku is saved by future trunkswho travels back in time to cure our protagonist of an alien disease that ends up killing them in the “original” timeline.

