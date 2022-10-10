Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller are shown as characters from the Cell saga – FayerWayer

Dragon Ball Z It is an anime that has left its mark on entire generations. In fact, although time moves on and the plot keeps moving forward with new adventures, fans always end up returning to a classic that doesn’t get old: the Cell saga.

In this arc Goku is saved by future trunkswho travels back in time to cure our protagonist of an alien disease that ends up killing them in the “original” timeline.

At the same time, he comes to warn them about the creation of the two deadliest threats in their universe: androids 17 and 18, two humanoid beings that end up practically annihilating the entire planet.

All this to discover that in reality they were not the greatest real threat and that altering the timeline gave rise to a new, even more powerful villain: Cell.

This plot has high doses of influence from western narrative and cinematographic works. Even at times its approach seems heavily inspired by the Terminator franchise.

That is why fans on this side of the planet have more than once fantasized about what an adaptation of this story would be like for the big screen. Today someone has taken that illusion quite far.

This is what the Dragon Ball Z Cell saga would look like with Henry Cavill as Future Trunks

The Instagram user @carlosgzz003 is an artist and illustrator with an account of more than 142,000 followers, a figure he has achieved thanks to his art specialty: hyper-realistic portraits of actors from major superhero franchises in unusual situations.

This is how in his gallery we can find portraits of the Thor of the MCU in underwear, or Superman of the DCEU completely naked but VERY toned and somehow wearing his cape.

From the very description of his profile, the artist warns that his account is not exactly for minors.

But what concerns us today is one of his most viral illustrations where he shows us a hypothetical cast of a film adaptation of the Dragon Ball Z Cell saga:

The illustration was published a couple of years ago, but until now it has caused the biggest stir by showing Henry Cavill as Trunks, Margo Robbie as Android 18 and Ezra Miller as Android 17.

Curiously, the publication date ends by explaining why Miller appears in that work. Since currently after his multiple scandals it is difficult for him to be conceived for an important role in such a large franchise.