Margot Robbie in Amsterdam: The Taste of Meeting

It is a film, if you will, a mystery, but also a social satire starring Christian bale, margot robbie and John David Washington in amsterdam.

“A lot of this really happened,” but unlike events that Argentines vividly remember, not many Americans are aware of the attempted coup against President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.







The character of Christian Bale lost an eye in the First World War, where he was assisted by the nurse played by Margot Robbie. disney photos

David O. Russell (The bright side of life, American Scandal, Three Kings) draws on this and imagines a story with three friends who meet during the First World War, in Europe. Bale is Dr. Burt Berendsen, who lost an eye in the war, and who along with Harold Woodman (Washington) were assisted by Valerie, a volunteer nurse (Robbie), who extracts the shrapnel from their bodies.

Well, Valerie saves all the twisted metal from the bodies of all her patients, to later make “art” out of it: teapots.

Bohemians







Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy and Margot Robbie, in the middle of the ’30s.

And it’s in Amsterdam that she takes the soldier duo on a kind of bohemian retreat. Until, suddenly, she disappears, we are in the 1930s and in New York, the doctor, who now treats other wounded veterans free of charge, and Burt, a successful lawyer who wants to help him set up a Veterans Reunion. of war, are framed as murder suspects.

They need to save their good name, before ending up in prison, and there, unexpectedly, they will find Valerie and they will form that trio of friends again -well, there will be the occasional kiss between her and Howard- who had such a good time in the old Holland, singing made-up songs and dancing and drinking.







Three friends. The characters of John David Washington and Christian Bale are framed for murder. Luckily Margot Robbie’s helps them…

As Russell usually likes, it has a cast with many big roles, and also as usual, it’s full of Hollywood stars. Do you have to write down? Add to the aforementioned trio Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy, as Valerie’s brother and his wife, Robert De Niro as a general, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers as two very special agents, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana ,

The political message given by Russell, who sees in the present sufficiently worrying signs to rescue from oblivion – support from American businessmen to coup plotters… and his sympathies with Hitler and Mussolini – is another surprising twist, but always within a satire in which the gags are both verbal and physical, and the twists are well thought out and well executed.







Anya, Rami, Christian, Robert and Margot: part of the luxury cast of the director’s film “The Light Side of Life”.

But it is what unites Valerie, Burt and Howard that maintains the cohesion between so many surprises and new characters, who are never added to confuse, but to further feed the plot. Bale shines as a comedian, Robbie is mesmerizing as his mystery character, and Washington, who in terms of acting, is the most measured of the three, in a remarkable cast in a fun and engaging movie.

“Amsterdam”

Very good

Dramatic comedy. USA, 2022. 134′, SAM 13 R. Of: David O. Russell. With: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro. Rooms: Showcase Belgrano and Norcenter, Cinépolis Recoleta, Hoyts Abasto.

