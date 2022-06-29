Margot Robbie is chased in MEMES by Jorge Campos on the set of the movie “Barbie”: PHOTOS

The live action of the new barbie storywith Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as protagonists, had a new chapter full of humor. On Monday, the images were released where both Hollywood actors could be seen during the filming of the tape, noting the very particular clothing that both wore, as well as their Barbie and Ken look, including rollerblading on the beach.

Until then, everything seemed strange, but normal, taking into account that this live action will try to bring two iconic characters from American pop culture, who emerged in the 20th century, to reality.

The fun came when social media noticed that, oddly enough, the Ken and Barbie outfit, especially Ken’s, It looked a lot like the uniforms that Jorge Campos “El Brody” became famous when he was a professional footballer.

Jorge Campos in yesteryear

If you are a soccer fan or have a minimum of general knowledge of the national sport, you will know that Jorge Campos is possibly the most famous Mexican soccer player in the world, recognized worldwide by FIFA presidents and even by presidents of the level of Vladimir Putin. Yes, Campos is more famous than Chicharito.

The fact is that their uniforms caused a sensation in the decade of the 90s and part of the 2000s. Remember what Campos looked like.

Internet unites Barbie with El Brody

And since the internet never forgives, they found the similarity so that Jorge Campos is with Margot Robbie, like Barbie, yes, in memes. Enjoy them.

