Margot Robbie is incognito in Buenos Aires and her fans discovered her

Just as it happened almost two weeks ago, with the presence of benedict cumberbatchNow the social networks would have discovered the presence of the Australian Margot Robbie in Buenos Airesanother Hollywood star.

What?! Are you about to put together a crossover between Marvel and DC Comic? It seems not, that who is Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actress who plays Harley Quinn in DC movies came to Argentina simply to visit. Cumberbatch, accompanying his wife, sophie hunter, which staged two operas at the Teatro Colón. And Margot?

A tweet confirmed that the actress who will be Barbie in 2024 it was actually in the country, and a competition broke out among fans to locate it. So far, no result. It’s not her?







Margot Robbie on the Twitter of an Argentine fan.

Robbie, who has two Oscar nominations for Leading Actress for I am Tonya and as a supporting actress for The scandal (Bombshell), he would be staying in a hotel in Palermo, just like Cumberbatch. Never a Caballito, a Barracas, a Balvanera.

An important fact is that next week the film opens amsterdam, which she stars in. But, consulted by Clariontwo executives who manage the film in which Margot shares a multi-star cast (Christian Bale, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek) assure that the star did not come to promote David O. Russell’s film , Director of The bright side of life.







Margot Robbie as Barbie. The film opens in July 2023.

But the official Twitter of Warner Bros. Pictures Argentina published: “Margot Robbie 💖 is in Argentina and we can’t help but ask you: What is her best character?” which would confirm the visit of the actress.

Another fact is that he already knows the country: he was filming focus, with Will Smith, in 2013.

a star race

Raised on a farm and working to help support her family after her father left them, Australian Margot Elise Robbie, who was born in Dalby, Queensland, on July 3, 1990, first moved to Melbourne when she was 17 years. She worked on television, until at the age of 21 she crossed the Pacific Ocean, bound for the United States.







DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in a scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street” by Martin Scorsese.

There he starred in the series Pan Am, and little by little he was gaining a place and prestige. Not two years passed and it was already released directed by Martin Scorsese The wolf of Wall Street (2013), in which she played the wife of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio, and then in the aforementioned focus (2015).

On December 18, 2016, she married Tom Ackerley in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia. They had met three years earlier, in 2013 on set while filming french suitea. They first lived in London, England, before moving to their current home in Los Angeles, California. They do not have, for now, children.







“Focus” press conference in Buenos Aires: Margot Robbie hugging Will Smith. Photo File Clarin

She played Jane Porter in the legend of tarzan (2016) and the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016). Later, she played Tonya Harding in I am Tonya (I, Tonya2017), a performance with which she received critical acclaim and was nominated, as we said, for an Oscar, which Frances McDormand ended up winning for 3 ads for a crime.

His path continued with his appearances in the two queens (either Mary Queen of Scots, 2018), and particularly in Once upon a time… in Hollywood (2019), where it was none other than Sharon Tate in the last film to date by Quentin Tarantino, again with DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt.







Just days ago, on September 21, Margot Robbie arrived at the premiere of “Amsterdam” in London. She now she would walk through Palermo. AP Photo

And almost at the same time Bombshell (2019), for which she received multiple BAFTA, SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and Satellite nominations, as well as an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The scandal.

Robbie’s breakout, to the level of enormous popularity, came with her signing as Harley Finn for DC Comics. first in suicide squad (2016), then in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)in 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, and last year in the suicide squad.







Margot on the poster for “Babylon” by Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), where she works with Brad Pitt.

Before the end of the year we should see her in two other blockbusters: Asteroid Cityby Wes Anderson, a romantic comedy in which he shares the bill with Maya Hawke, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston, and in Babylonalongside none other than Brad Pitt, directed by Damien Chazelle, the same as La La Land.

