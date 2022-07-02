Margot Robbie is married now, but her dating history is pretty interesting

ads

Actress Margot Robbie has navigated to A-list status for her performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She is also recognizable for playing supervillain Harley Quinn in movies like Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Despite all of Margot’s many accomplishments, many fans are curious about her dating history.

Margot is currently married to producer Tom Ackerley, but what is her dating history before marriage? This is what you need to know.

Margot reportedly dated Henry Aitken. Source: Getty Images

Margot’s other potential suitor includes the non-famous Henry Aitken, whom she reportedly dated in 2014. According to the Daily Mail, Margot and Henry’s relationship blossomed when she filmed Z for Zachariah in New Zealand during February, but fizzled out quickly. However, they may have rekindled their romance in April 2014 after being spotted together in London.

Margot may have also dated Alexander Skarsgård in 2015. Source: Getty Images

Although neither party confirmed the speculation, Margot was seen kissing her The Legend of Tarzan co-star at a Sundance Film Festival party in January 2015. “They were there holding hands late at night.” , a source told E! News. “Margot and Alexander definitely seemed like a couple.” Despite their breakup, Margot and Alexander remain friends, and were even photographed together at various award shows.

New rumors indicate that Margot may also have dated Leonardo DiCaprio. Source: Getty Images

Margot’s breakthrough role in Hollywood came when she was barely twenty-two years old. Her portrayal of Jordan Belfort’s lover-turned-wife Naomi Lapaglia (loosely based on her real-life ex-wife Nadine Caridi) set her on the road to stardom. During the time she was filming, there were rumors that she and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio dated, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The most recent allegations from gossip site Deux Moi say that the couple had a quiet relationship during filming, with Margot even staying at Leonardo’s apartment complex. However, these are all rumors and have never been confirmed by any party! The pair remained friendly enough to star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood together.

Margot Robbie married Tom Ackerley in 2016. Source: Getty Images

According to People magazine, Margot and Tom were friends long before they were in a relationship. The couple met in 2013 on the set of the film Suite Francaise. Margot was playing a supporting role and Tom was the assistant director, and the two quickly became friends. As of 2014, they lived with five other friends in Clapham, London.

Speaking to Vogue in 2016, Margot admitted that she enjoyed the single life but couldn’t stop thinking about Tom. “She was the best single girl. The idea of ​​relationships made me want to throw up. And then this occurred to me,” she said.

Margot added: “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him.” what do you like. And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes a lot of sense, in the way that nothing has ever made sense before.

In addition to their happy marriage, Margot and Tom share a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment. LuckyChap is responsible for producing many of Margot’s films, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and her upcoming film Barbie in 2023. They also produced Promising Young Woman in 2019.

