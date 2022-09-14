Margot Robbie is photographed crying after visiting Cara Delevingne

Margot Robbie appeared visibly shaken after visiting her friend Cara Delevingne at her Los Angeles home on Monday.

The 32-year-old actress wiped tears from her face at around 5pm as she drove to Los Angeles International Airport in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The “Barbie” star appears dressed in black, just moments after leaving Delevingne’s house in Hollywood, where her sister, Poppy Delevingne, was also staying.

Although it is not known if Cara Delevingne was there during the visit of her sister and her friend, it was just a few weeks ago that her faded appearance and strange behavior before missing a private plane flight caused a stir.

It was on September 5, that she was recorded throwing her cell phone on several occasions, barefoot and disheveled. This was just a few days after being caught smoking a pipe, after going to the “Burning Man” music festival for a few days.

Since then, she has not been out in public, missing the presentation of her own collection in honor of Karl Lagerfeld and the Emmy Awards on Monday, where she was invited for her role in the series “Only Murders in the Building”.

