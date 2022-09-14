Entertainment

Margot Robbie is photographed crying after visiting Cara Delevingne

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Margot Robbie appeared visibly shaken after visiting her friend Cara Delevingne at her Los Angeles home on Monday.

The 32-year-old actress wiped tears from her face at around 5pm as she drove to Los Angeles International Airport in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The “Barbie” star appears dressed in black, just moments after leaving Delevingne’s house in Hollywood, where her sister, Poppy Delevingne, was also staying.

Although it is not known if Cara Delevingne was there during the visit of her sister and her friend, it was just a few weeks ago that her faded appearance and strange behavior before missing a private plane flight caused a stir.

It was on September 5, that she was recorded throwing her cell phone on several occasions, barefoot and disheveled. This was just a few days after being caught smoking a pipe, after going to the “Burning Man” music festival for a few days.

Since then, she has not been out in public, missing the presentation of her own collection in honor of Karl Lagerfeld and the Emmy Awards on Monday, where she was invited for her role in the series “Only Murders in the Building”.

Recommended video: Lucerito Mijares at the Daniela Romo concert

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner pokes fun at her sister Kendall on Vogue’s new ‘cooking show’ with mom Kris amid naughty sisters feud

25 seconds ago

In photos: how is the project with which Demi Moore returns to acting and where Olivia Wilde was shown in the midst of the scandal

8 mins ago

A jewel of entertainment cinema with Tom Cruise arrives on Amazon Prime Video

19 mins ago

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles in Revealing Crop Top and Pinstripe Suit at NYFW: Photos

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button