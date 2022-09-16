Entertainment

Margot Robbie is worried about Cara Delevingne

These are worrying times for the actress and model Cara Delevingne, after new images of Margot Robbie, her friend and with whom she shared credits on the tape were revealed suicide squad.

Followers of the actresses captured the actress of I Tony, leaving Delevingne’s apartment visibly nervous, for which specialized media have reported that the model could also be suffering from a crisis related to drug use.

This is the latest chapter in a series of events that have kept Cara Delevingne under public scrutiny. First, the actress was recently seen at the Burning Man festival behaving erratically; Subsequently, the same pattern of behavior was repeated at the Van Nuys airport in California.

Additionally, Delevingne has missed some events where her presence was expected. One of them was the presentation of the fashion collection that she made in honor of the deceased creative Karl Lagerfeld, and the other was the Emmys ceremony, where the project in which she participates, Only murders on the building, was nominated.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I would survive to this age. I literally can’t wait to turn 30, because 20 is really hard. You are basically a teenager still, but you have to behave like an adult and everyone tells you that it is the best time of your life, ”said Cara Delevingne after celebrating her 30th birthday a few days ago, in Ibiza.

According to the British newspaper The Sunrelatives of the model are evaluating an intervention to support Delevingne to overcome the emotional problems that she may currently be suffering.

