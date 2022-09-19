Margot Robbie leaves Cara Delevingne’s house crying and causes concern

Earlier, Margot had left Cara’s $7 million home in the same area, two hours after Delevingne’s sister, Poppy, was also caught leaving in a black SUV.

It’s unclear if Cara was home when Robbie was there.

The British model and actress was due to appear in New York on Monday for the launch of her fashion collection in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, which was held at the elegant Saga restaurant in the Big Apple’s financial district. However, she did not arrive. She was also not present at the Emmy Awards, along with her fellow ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

What happened to Cara Delevingne?

The images of Margot were taken a few weeks after Cara was seen looking somewhat disheveled and behaving strangely at the Van Nuys airport.

Apparently, the loved ones of the model have also expressed their concern and have considered a possible intervention. A visit from the actress who plays Harley Quinn could be another sign that Cara’s friends and family are ready and willing to offer her support.