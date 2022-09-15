Margot Robbie leaves Cara Delevingne’s house crying and raises concerns

Photos of Margot Robbie crying and trying to contain herself in Los Angeles, after her visit to Cara Delevingne, have already gone viral. In fact, the Oscar-nominated actress was not the only one who visited Cara that day. His sister Poppy Delevingne also made a save at the house around 11 o’clock in the morning. No further details of what happened inside the property have emerged, but everything indicates that the people closest to Cara have tried to make an intervention.

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie at Comic-Con 2016 for ‘Suicide Squad’.

(Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung)



Robbie and Cara have been very close friends since 2016 when they made the movie suicide squad. And recently in August they celebrated Cara’s birthday together with more friends like Sienna Miller.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne and Jared Leto at the Suicide Squad premiere in 2016.

(Stuart C. Wilson)



These harrowing images come a week after the model sparked concern from her devoted followers by appearing erratic and out of sorts at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.