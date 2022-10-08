Margot Robbie leaves Cara Delevingne’s house devastated, after her worrying state

Margot Robbie at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Actress Margot Robbie seemed shaken hours after leaving her close friend Cara Delevingne’s house – while the British supermodel continues to worry her inner circle about her apparent health problems.

The Oscar-nominated star she was captured by the paparazzi after leaving a property that she would have rented very close to the house where the model currently lives in West Hollywoodto then go to Los Angeles International Airport.

Earlier, Margot had left Cara’s $7 million home in the same area, two hours after Delevingne’s sister, Poppy, was also caught leaving in a black SUV.

It’s unclear if Cara was home when Robbie was there.

The British model and actress was due to appear last Monday in New Yorkk for the launch of his fashion collection honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, which was held at the elegant Saga restaurant in the Big Apple’s financial district. However, it did not arrive. She was also not present at the Emmy Awards, along with her companions from ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The images of Margot were taken a few weeks after Cara was seen somewhat disheveled and behaving strangely at the Van Nuys airport.

Apparently, Loved ones of the model have also expressed their concern and have considered a possible intervention. A visit from the actress who plays Harley Quinn could be another sign that Cara’s friends and family are ready and willing to offer their support.

The star of ‘I, Tonya’ carrying a small wheeled luggage and what appeared to be a plastic bag filled with toiletries or medication, while she tried to keep calm as she left the house.

Margot and Cara have been friends for a long time.and they co-starred in the movie ‘Suicide Squad’ in 2016.

