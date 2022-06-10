Margot Robbie may not appear in the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean

It was almost two years ago, when Disney announced her as part of the main cast of the new installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, however, Margot Robbie still does not know if the tape will be made.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed to the Sunday Times that the writers are working on two different scripts, one involving the violent but hilarious Harley Quinn in the title role and one without her.

“We are still talking to her,” said the executive, while not ruling out a possible return of Johnny Depp as “Captain Jack Sparrow”, although he clarified that it is not yet time to talk about it.

The script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is directed by Christina Hodson, who has already teamed up with Robbie in the spin off “Birds of Prey”, in which women have a starring role not only in presence, but also in strength, since all the characters none of their characters have a passive or reactive role, but rather take the initiative.

“It will have a lot of feminine power,” commented briefly, in November 2020, Robbie herself, in relation to the film.

“It’s too early to talk about that. I love Christina, obviously. I’m not a Pirates producer, so I’ll sit back and wait for the process,” she told the Yahoo portal.

In December two years ago, those close to the actress indicated that she would like to play a character from the LGBTT+ community.

Since 2003, when the first installment of the crew of the Black Pearl was released, Jack Sparrow has been pointed out as someone who seems to be always drunk and with gay behavior.

From the saga, two titles are among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Death’s Chest”, in 37th place and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Mysterious Waters”, in 41 .

The most recent installment “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”, with the Spanish Javier Bardem in the co-protagonist, is located up to site 93, the lowest of all.

