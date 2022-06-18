Margot Robbie more sophisticated than ever for Chanel

margot robbie is all the rage in the fashion world. After having announced to be the protagonist of the new film of Barbie which will be released in July of next year, the actress does not stop starring in the best magazine covers. French brand ambassador chanell for several seasons now posed for the new campaign in a production of black and white photos.

With a unique and elegant style, margot robbie posed for the photo campaign of chanell with luxurious looks and elegant. On one of the postcards she wore a high winter dress made with cotton fabric sweater, long sleeved, very close to the body, total black. She decorated it with silver chains with maxi charms and a metal belt matching circular charms with the brand’s logomania.

Margot Robbie posed for Chanel. (Photo: Instagram/@chanelofficial).

In a second costume change, the influencer wore a set of XL cloth maxi coat in black and one mega high waist tights fitted to the body. She combined this fashion statement with a casual and simple hairstyle, parted in the middle and loose hair, and double dangle earrings piercing.

Margot Robbie rocked her black and white look. (Photo: Instagram/@chanelofficial).

The covered ones are, without a doubt, the must have of the winter season. Combined with the same high-waisted tights in total blackthe actress wore a cloth-covered sack with glitter appliqués and rhinestones in silver color to the arena area. added to the total look a matching cloth maxi hat and accessories with the brand’s logomania.

Margot Robbie starred in a black and white photo shoot. (Photo: Instagram/@chanelofficial).

Margot Robbie caused a sensation with her “Barbie look”

In social networks, the first image of margot robbie in the new Barbie movie. the actress of harley quinn surprised his millions of Instagram fans with his incredible characterization for the film and its feminine and colorful outfitsown and representative of the most famous children’s doll of all time.

The pink color abounds in the photo and, uploaded to a car of this dye in a pastel tone, the actress posed for the camera with a colorful and striking styling: crop top ruched in blue and white colors, with bare back and ties around the neck. She combined it with matching accessories: a light blue headband with white polka dots in her hair and a light blue plastic bracelet playing game

Margot Robbie will be the protagonist of Barbie, the film. (Photo: @Instagram/@margotrobbieofficial).

The beauty look? Hair platinum loose and with stripe on the side. A make up based shadows in dark tones, border and a light pink lipstick with gloss They were the final touch of a style that promises to steal all the sighs of the spectators.

