Margot Robbie net worth: The wealth of the Australian actress

La Australian actress Margot Robbie is considered one of the most influential figures in Hollywood andn the present.

Since 2019, Robbie is one of the highest paid actresses in the world. Robbie has received considerable critical acclaim and has been nominated for several Academy Awards thanks to a series of brilliant performances in various films.

Although Robbie began his career in Australia, his greatest fame and recognition came after he moved to the United States.

Outside of acting, Robbie is a successful producer who has collaborated with her husband, Tom Ackerly, to create the production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Margot Elise Robbie was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby, Queensland, raised by a single mother with three siblings. At 16, Robbie was working three jobs at the same time to support her family. At the age of 17 she moved to Melbourne to pursue an acting career.

He began his career with roles in Australian films such as “ICU” and “Vigilante.” She made a big break in 2008 when she landed a recurring role on the well-known Australian soap opera “Neighbours”.

After appearing in several other Australian projects, Robbie flew to Los Angeles, auditioned for a number of roles, but initially failed to make an impact.

In 2013 he appeared in “The Wolf of Wall Street” by Martin Scorsese alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning over $392 million at the box office. Robbie also received praise, impressing many critics with his precise Brooklyn accent.

After founding his own production company, appeared on “Focus” alongside Will Smith.

In the years that followed, Robbie appeared in such films as “Suite Francaise,” “The Big Short,” “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” and “The Legend of Tarzan.”

Another important role came in 2016 when Margot appeared as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”. Negative reviews followed, but Robbie’s performance was applauded by most critics.

In 2019, he appeared in “Dreamland” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” fulfilling his goal of working with director Quentin Tarantino. She ended 2019 with a role in “Bombshell” before beginning 2020 with the movie “Promising Young Woman.” In 2020, she reprized her role as Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey.”

In 2016, she became the face of Calvin Klein’s Deep Euphoria fragrance. A year later, she began appearing in Nissan commercials for their line of electric vehicles (EVs).

In 2018 she became a Chanel brand ambassador, eventually becoming the face of her fragrance “Chanel Gabrielle Essence”. She is considered one of the best dressed celebrities of the modern age.

In 2014, Margot Robbie started dating Tom Ackerly, an assistant director she met on the set of a movie called “Suite Francaise”, whom she married in 2016.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, the net worth of the actress is $26,000,000