Entertainment

Margot Robbie: New photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken! | Present

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 2 minutes read

I know leaked new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in his personification of barbie and keynetizens immediately went crazy on social networks and assured that they are already dying to see the new live action movie of the Mattel doll.

Read also: Filter images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together on the set of ‘Barbie’

The 31-year-old actress wore a pink set with a touch of neon colors accompanied by a visor equal to his wardrobe, in addition to bringing skates, knee and elbow pads in fluorescent greenwhile the 41-year-old American wore a wardrobe identical to Robbie’s creating a perfect harmony.

Read also: This is how Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill would look starring in the live-action of ThunderCats

Here are some photos for you to judge for yourself.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zendaya told details of her life as an actress

6 mins ago

Sofía Oria: “Playing bad is what I like the most in the world”

17 mins ago

Who is Andrew Bogut? 5 things to know after shading Kendall Jenner

18 mins ago

The second part of Dune delayed its release by a month

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button