Margot Robbie: New photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken! | Present

I know leaked new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in his personification of barbie and keynetizens immediately went crazy on social networks and assured that they are already dying to see the new live action movie of the Mattel doll.

The 31-year-old actress wore a pink set with a touch of neon colors accompanied by a visor equal to his wardrobe, in addition to bringing skates, knee and elbow pads in fluorescent greenwhile the 41-year-old American wore a wardrobe identical to Robbie’s creating a perfect harmony.

🛼 🌈 don’t adjust the brightness of your screen: it’s just fluorescents Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling on wheels on the set of #Barbie pic.twitter.com/8ogPdmxUdD — Esquire Spain (@EsquireEs) June 28, 2022

Here are some photos for you to judge for yourself.