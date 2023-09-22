Margot Robbie not planning ‘Barbie’ comeback despite $50 million payout: Sources

doll face margot robbie The $1.4 billion box office bomb won’t be coming back for a sequel barbieSources say – it is believed that no matter how much money the studio owners give him, RadarOnline.com you have learned.
Australian beauty and her husband, Tom AckerleyTipsters claimed that the 33-year-olds were co-creators of the hit film, which helped the bubbly blonde earn over $50 million.
Now, Robbie is believed to be happy to give her that chance barbie Cost Ryan Gosling42, is starring in a new movie centered on his beloved character, Kane, Moles told the National Enquirer.
“Everyone at the studio is talking about making a Kane movie, while the idea of making another movie based around Margot as Barbie is largely shut down,” the insider told the outlet.
“For Margot, it’s all about the story. The Barbie movie ended with Margot’s Barbie becoming a real woman. There doesn’t need to be a follow-up to that journey. Too much for Ryan to do a full-blown Ken movie. Margot will be involved behind the scenes.”
According to the insider, Greta Gerwig – who directed comedies from a screenplay she wrote with her husband, noah baumbach – The film’s universe was deliberately not built around just one Barbie.
But don’t count Robbie out just yet. The spy also said that Warner Bros. bosses may still offer Margot a mint in an attempt to lure her back.
Despite the success of the film, Robbie Kane had to take a little convincing before signing on to the film.
“I actually bribed him. That’s the basis of our relationship,” the Birds of Prey actress told The New York Times about her journey to convince Gosling to play Kane. “Just come watch the ‘Barbie’ movie, I’ll buy you a gift every day.”
The actor said that Robbie’s bribe “began as a joke in a text,” adding, “For a very long shoot, every day, there was suddenly this pink gift from Barbie to Ken. It felt unsettling. “
“I thought it had to stop at some point. “I found puka shell necklaces several times on set.”
“You don’t have to keep doing this,” he told Robbie during the interview. “I’m sure you have other things to do, like producing a movie and starring in a movie, and running a company. And produce other people’s films. “You don’t have to keep worrying about it.”
“I’m committed to a joke. “I really do,” Robbie replied.
Gosling, who has two daughters – emeraldA, 8, and loved7 – With a long-term partner Eva MendesSaid that his children were “confused” when they told him he got the role of Kane.
“My kids were my introduction to (‘Barbie’),” he told People. “I think they’re confused as to why I would want to play Kane. “They don’t care about Ken.”
She later admitted that her daughters helped her prepare for the character, revealing that “they were very supportive and were doing it with me off-camera.”
