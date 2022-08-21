Margot Robbie, on her first sexual scene in the cinema: “I had three shots of tequila”

In the world of acting, many filmmakers are looking for excellence, scenes that seem real and of all kinds. However, for many actors, there is a type of scene that could be more uncomfortable than normal, and they are the sexual ones, about which anecdotes constantly come out.

A type of scene on which one of the actresses of the moment has now spoken, margot robbiewho will be the protagonist of the film of ‘Barbie‘, which has led her to be one of the best paid in the industry with more than 2.5 million dollars for the film. She has spoken through an interview granted to the prestigious magazine ‘The New York Times’, where she has remembered what her first sexual scene on the big screen was like.

And it is that the Australian actress has gone on to tell her secret to alleviate those nerves that came out before the recording of the scene. “Helped my hands stop shaking”, has begun explaining.

The most curious thing is that the scene was with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’one of the films most remembered by both and that was a ‘boom’ in 2013. In the scene, Margot Robbie had to appear completely naked, and despite the fact that the directors made it easy for her to record with a robe, she wanted to do it naked.

He helped himself to alcohol for his sexual scene

A scene in which she was not exactly sober, and that was what helped calm her nerves: “I had three shots of tequila and then I took off my clothes and did the scene, and I was fine. She helped me keep my hands from shaking and gave me a little confidence“, Has revealed.

Now, nine years later, the actress has become one of the most renowned and charismatic in Hollywood for roles such as harley quinnwhich catapulted him to fame in ‘suicide squad‘, although there have been other films in which he has shone, such as ‘focus‘.