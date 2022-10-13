Margot Robbie on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

The character of Harley Quinn is very popular among Batman fans. Originally created for the animated series of the early 90s, the character has had a film adaptation by margot robbie.

Robbie played Harley Quinn in three DC Universe movies: 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. And now she’s talking about Lady Gaga’s confirmation for the role of Joker’s girlfriend in Joker: Folie a Deux.

Todd Phillips’ Joker was a smash hit and featured Joaquin Phoenix in a memorable performance. Now that the second installment and the arrival of Gaga as her partner have been confirmed, it was Robbie who celebrated the election.

“It makes me very happy because from the beginning I said that all I would want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those characters like Macbeth or Batman, who always go from one to the other, who are legacies from one great interpreter to another. And I think that in that line there are not many examples of female characters, ”she assured in an interview with MTV News.

“For me it is a great honor to have been part of such a strong construction that made Harley a character that other actresses have the opportunity to interpret. I think Gaga could do something amazing with the character,” she added.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024 and not much more is known yet that it will once again have Phillips in the direction and Phoenix as the Joker, now together with Gaga in what is known to be a musical.

And you, do you want to see Joker: Folie à Deux?