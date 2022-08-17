Margot Robbie or Sharon Tate?

Gladys Ramos Leal



Havana, Cuba.- Among the offers of the Project 23 Summer Film Festival we find the screening of the film The scandal.

Released in 2019 and deserving of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for its supporting actress Margot Robbie, the film deals with a true event denouncing those who abuse their power to sexually exploit beautiful girls, who want to make their way in the world of TV.

She has just turned 32 years old, treasuring a good number of awards on her resume, of which we are also pleased to mention her Oscar nomination as a tormented skater and professional figure skater. I, Tonya (2018), and also the BAFTA, under the direction of Quentin Tarantino in it happened in hollywood (2019), where she played the brutally murdered actress Sharon Tate, for a story where that sad fact did not happen.

Margot Elise Robbie was born in Australia, raised on a farm, and began her big-screen career 14 years ago with the title Vigilant. Already in 2016 she was nominated for the Saturno and BAFTA awards with the legend of tarzanplus other awards for suicide squadboth films with a lot of action.

Switching from genre to biographical, we say that she achieved a SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Mary, Queen of Scotsplaying Elizabeth I of England.

A sequel to suicide squadshot in 2019 gave him another achievement as Female movie star.

He was always interested in acting; she today works as a successful producer. Although her fame came to her in her homeland as part of the series Neighbourswith which she reached recognition for the most popular actress.

Other of his films are: The Wolf of Wall Streetyou and dream landamong others.