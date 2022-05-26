Margot Robbie, Oscar Isaac, Megan Fox and other Hollywood stars who are as Geeks as you are – FayerWayer

The televisionthe cinemathe roles they play and the amount of money they earn makes us see the stars of Hollywood in a superficial way. It may be that in many cases the appearance that we notice in some characters is true. But we never get to know the person behind the role.

On previous occasions we have been surprised by the lifestyle of many actors or actresses who forged a multimillion-dollar career. This is the case of, to place an immediate example, Keanu Reeves.

The actor born in Lebanon, but a Canadian national, leads an ordinary life away from the luxuries to which he has access. They have seen him using public transportation such as the bus or subway in New York.

So, if this is one of many examples, why not think that there are those who consume the same content that we normally enjoy.

Among the Hollywood stars there are also Geeks who are fans of video games, series, comics, anime and everything that is part of our wonderful culture.

A clear example of this situation was noted in the pandemic, with the large number of soccer players in the world gamer enjoying long days of Among Us or Fall Guys.

This is why we put together a list of stars of Hollywood who, like you or the person who writes this review, is a fan of something or many things in the Geek world.

Hollywood stars who enjoy the Geek world

The first we have to mention, the most iconic of all, is Ryan Reynolds. There is no one who has fallen so perfectly in a role as that of dead pool. The 45-year-old Canadian is a die-hard fan of Marvel. Many of us will remember his campaign so that Hugh Jackman return as Wolverines to work with him as it is his dream to be one of his favorite characters.

Another that is part of the Geek world and not precisely because of her role as Harley Quinn is margot robbie. The actress herself confessed in an interview that she is an exaggerated fan of Harry Potter. Specifically, he said that if they talked about the stories of JK Rowling she would be “a deep nerd”, according to a SensaCine review.

margot robbie

Since we are talking about Harry Potter, let’s address a little about the tastes of its protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor, far from the spells, has a strong call for the strength of the Jedi. “I’m a new Star Wars fan. In a way, I may have been Harrison Ford’s worst nightmare, because he was like ‘Those movies are great,’ like he just heard about them,” Radcliffe said in an interview. Likewise, he also entertains himself with the most representative Marvel figures and, like any good person, prefers Spider Man.

Daniel Radcliffe Photo: Google + /Daniel Radcliffe

A Megan Fox we saw her fight against alien machines. But few imagined that the top model is also completely in love with The Lord of the rings. And not only from the movies, the Hollywood figure is also a fan of the books written by JRR Tolkien.

Megan Fox at ‘Transformers’ dinner (Photo: Disclosure)

Another to whom a film role fell like a glove, for being a fan of a saga, went to oscar isaac. Poe Dameron in the Star Wars universe is actually a faithful follower of everything that has to do with the world created by George Lucas. “My uncle, my brother, my cousin… They are all Star Wars fans. My uncle almost died when he found out ”of his role in the new movies, he said at the time.