Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Oscar Isaac, Megan Fox and other Hollywood stars who are as Geeks as you are – FayerWayer

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 2 minutes read

The televisionthe cinemathe roles they play and the amount of money they earn makes us see the stars of Hollywood in a superficial way. It may be that in many cases the appearance that we notice in some characters is true. But we never get to know the person behind the role.

On previous occasions we have been surprised by the lifestyle of many actors or actresses who forged a multimillion-dollar career. This is the case of, to place an immediate example, Keanu Reeves.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Grettell Valdez confirms divorce Only the truth!

7 mins ago

Fans are surprised – New Woman

8 mins ago

​Rita Moreno joins ‘Fast X’, will play Vin Diesel’s grandmother

19 mins ago

Kristen Stewart is determined to make her directorial debut this year

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button