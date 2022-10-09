Margot Robbie praised Lady Gaga for Harley Quinn

Actress Margot Robbie spoke about rumors that Lady Gaga will be the next actress to play Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel. The Hollywood star was excited at the news and did so despite the fact that she is not yet confirmed.

Robbie played Harley Quinn in 2016’s “Suicide Squad”, as well as in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” and in the 2020 spin-off, “Birds Of Prey”, having a great reception from the public, reported Millenio.

The news that the interpreter of “Poker Face” would participate in the tape was confirmed earlier this year; However, it is not yet confirmed what role Lady Gaga will play, but reports suggest that she will be a version of Harley Quinn.

“It makes me very happy because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters in the way that Macbeth or Batman is; he always goes from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in a video interview.

“Someone can do her Batman, or someone can do her Macbeth,” she went on to say, adding that “there aren’t many cases” where those legacy roles are designed for women.

“It’s such an honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can try their hand at playing. And I think he’s going to do something amazing with it,” he opined.

According to Deadline, the production of “Joker”: Folie à Deux» will start in December. Like its predecessor, the film will not be related to the DC Extended Universe, which currently has five movies in the works between now and the end of next year: “Black Adam,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, “Flash” and “Blue Beatle”.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will be released on October 4, 2024, and will see the return of Zazie Beetz alongside newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.