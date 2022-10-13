Margot Robbie praises Lady Gaga, her replacement

Joker 2 will introduce a new Harley Quinn to the movies. The role will now be played by Lady Gaga. This is what Margot Robbie said about it.

Joker 2: Folie a Deux (shared delusion) will premiere on October 4, 2024. The film, which will feature Joaquin Phoenix again as the protagonist, continues to confirm new details. One, recently announced, is the presence of Lady Gaga in the cast. The artist will bring to life harley quinn.

The role had been played by margot robbie in the DCEU. This actress fulfilled the role in both versions of The Suicide Squad. However, the studio decided to replace it for this parallel reality with the tone that the film will handle.

On the arrival of Lady Gaga to the franchise, Robbie was animated.

“It makes me very happy because I always said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those important characters for everyoneas happens with Batman or Macbeth, which go from actor to actor, “he said.

“It’s like someone can make Batman their own, or like when someone gives their touch to Macbeth or any character, you know? And I feel that in many cases this does not happen with female characters”, he continues, while acknowledging that, beyond the different interpretations of Elizabeth I and other historical figures, something similar is not usually seen in the world of fiction. “He is a great honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actresses can aspire to interpret”, confessed Robbie about the choice of Gaga. “I believe that will do something amazing with this role,” he added.

Differences with the first part

The first thing that jumps out at you as a difference is that Joker 2 will triple the budget of the first installment. It is worth mentioning that on that occasion they had 50 million dollars. 150 million is what the study will have now. However, inside Warner Bros. they know it will be a success, since in 2019 they raised more than 1,074 million dollars. few productions of DC Comics have collected a similar figure.

In addition, the narrative will present two variants: the first is that the story tells it harley quinn, now played by Gaga, while both are in the asylum. This would make sense if you consider that she is a singer, so her vocal ability will shine in the musical part that there will be.

This suggests that the chaotic situation of Gotham will go to second place. Which is not to say that some samples of everything that is happening in that city are not seen, but surely there will not be so many scenes of riots and the political issue will not have such an impact on the plot. However, it will be interesting to know how people reacted after the death of Thomas and Martha Wayne. The notion of reality may be very particular in this given the mental state of the main characters.

On the other hand, for this part the director Todd Phillips will work with the aforementioned joaquin phoenix Y Lady Gaga. Likewise, other actors are also confirmed, such as Brendan Gleeson Y Catherine Keener. While Zazie Beetz could return in the role of Sophie Dumond.

Jacob Loflandactor of mute (2012) and The Maze Runner: The Trials (2015), supposedly he will be one of the patients of the arkham asylum and the first reports assure that it will be a character invented for the tape. With the above, it is safe to rule out that he will be one of the great villains of Batman.

It should be noted that there will be the presence of two versions of the Joker in the cinema for DC. Barry Keoghan He already debuted in the character in The Batman, by Matt Reeves. Phoenix is ​​sticking with his solo movies until further notice.