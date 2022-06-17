Entertainment

Margot Robbie prepares to lead the prequel to The Big Swindle

There is no doubt that margot robbie is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood. Acclaimed by a large number of directors, at 31 years old and with a relatively short career, the actress has worked with some of the most acclaimed directors such as Martin Scorsese in The wolf of Wall Streetand with Quentin Tarantino in once upon a time in hollywood.

With a large number of projects underway, Margot has just added another to her list, since it has been reported that the actress will be in charge of starring in the prequel of the big scam (Ocean’s Eleven).

