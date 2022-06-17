Margot Robbie prepares to lead the prequel to The Big Swindle

There is no doubt that margot robbie is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood. Acclaimed by a large number of directors, at 31 years old and with a relatively short career, the actress has worked with some of the most acclaimed directors such as Martin Scorsese in The wolf of Wall Streetand with Quentin Tarantino in once upon a time in hollywood.

With a large number of projects underway, Margot has just added another to her list, since it has been reported that the actress will be in charge of starring in the prequel of the big scam (Ocean’s Eleven).

Although the film became best known for the 2001 version, fronted by Brad Pitt, George Clooney and a great cast, the original version is from several decades earlier. The first Ocean’s 11 dates from 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt starred in The Big Swindle (2001)

In 2001, Steven Soderbergh picked up the story and swept the box office that year, grossing over $450 million. The success was such that two other sequels followed: Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), again directed by Soderbergh.

In 2018 it premiered Ocean’s 8: The Scammers, a spin-off led by female characters that also had a great cast. The film featured performances by Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna, among others.

Now, Warner Bros. seeks to continue expanding the success of the franchise with a new film. This time it will not be a sequel, but a prequel to the big scam of 2001, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be starring and produced by margot robbie and will be led by Jay Roachwho previously directed the actress in Bombshell (2019). The script of the prequel will be in charge of Carrie Solomonand although many details of the plot are not known, it was confirmed that it will be set in Europe in the 60s.

Margot Robbie will star and produce the prequel

The setting of the story takes place several decades before Pitt and Clooney’s film, so it’s unclear if it will have any connection to those characters or their history. In the case of the 2018 spin-off, the character of Sandra Bullock gave life to Debbie Ocean, sister of the famous and late Danny Ocean. In this new installment it could happen that some character is an ancestor of the Ocean, although it is not confirmed.

It must be remembered that this is not the only project with Warner Bros. in which Robbie is working. He is currently in the middle of shooting Barbiethe film directed by Greta Gerwig together with a first-class cast and that will arrive in 2023. Speaking of franchises, we must not forget that the Australian gave life to harley quinn, the popular DC Comics character who has already appeared three times on the screen. In addition, Robbie is expected to be in charge of leading the reboot of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich lost out to Johnny Depp as the charismatic Jack Sparrow.

For the moment, the prequel to Ocean’s Eleven It doesn’t have a release date.

