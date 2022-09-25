Margot Robbie puts an end to Barbiecore with this hypnotic black dress

margot robbie is promoting his latest film, Amsterdam, all over the world. After seeing her in a romantic polka dot dress signed by Alessandra Rich in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the elegant star proved that a black cut-out dress can be anything but boring. Robbie is returning to the scene to deliver a masterclass in red carpet glamour.

The Oscar-nominated actress wore a dress with sensual cuts and a spectacular cape on the red carpet – or, in this particular case, green. The look, designed by Celine, leans towards old-school Hollywood glamour, a la Audrey Hepburn, and proves that sometimes less is more.

The dress code was clearly decreed for the big night: the main cast of amsterdam wore coordinated looks in black. (A notable shout out to actor Rami Malek, who showed us that James Bond isn’t the only one who can make an all-black suit his own.)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale attend the European Premiere of 20th Century Studios and New Regency “Amsterdam” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The classic, understated look is a refreshing twist to margot robbie. The internet has become accustomed to – dare we even say obsessed – with paparazzi-captured on-set photos of her flashy, technicolor look as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film. (Which, sadly, we’ll have to wait until the summer of next year to see in theaters.) Since filming on the project wrapped, Robbie has returned to his trademark clean, classic style, donning a standout boxy, well-tailored suit last week. This dress has something Morticia Addams and otherworldly about it, but it doesn’t look like a costume at all.

and the black dress margot robbie is part of an upward trend among Hollywood stars. Euphoria star Zendaya opted for a voluminous black Grace Kelly-inspired Valentino gown for her Emmys appearance this month. The dress quickly became a social media hit, just like Robbie’s. It must be true: black never goes out of style.