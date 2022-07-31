Margot Robbie radiates beauty with a pink look on the set of ‘Barbie’

The actress Margot Robbie was photographed during the filming of the new movie live action of Barbiein the city of The Angelsin California.

The celebrity dazzled with a attire completely roseconsisting of flared trousers and a top sleeveless and buttons down the front, fitted to your slender silhouette.

robby31, complemented her outfit with nude sneakers and a pink scarf tied around her neck.

In addition, the also star of suicide squad She wore her platinum blonde hair completely down and wore pink makeup on her face.

In the photos, the australian She was captured leaving her camper with an iced coffee in hand.

margot robbie share credits on movie of Barbie with Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the live action.

Will Ferrel, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon also participate in the project, under the direction of Greta Gerwig.

The feature film features a doll who lives in the world of Barbieland, but is kicked out for not being perfect enough and must venture into the real world.

The first to be cast in the role was Amy Schumer, but she left the project four months later and Margot took her place.

Look in the gallery above the best Photos of margot robbie.

