Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga as “Harley Quinn” — LOS40 Chile

After a few months since the news was known, the Australian actress and film producer, Margot Robbie, finally reacted to the alleged choice of Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in the sequel to “Joker”.

Although, the news of the singer was not yet confirmed. Through a video published on social networks, the interpreter of “Bad Romance” announced that she would join Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) for the long-awaited sequel to Warner Bros and DC.

Joker: Folie a Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

And although it is not yet confirmed what role Gaga will take in the film, Robbie was consulted by MTV News about it. And she was very excited about the rumor that Gaga could play the role.

What did Margot Robbie say about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn?

“It makes me very happy. Because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters in the way that, like Macbeth or Batman, they always go from a great actor to a great actor. in “Suicide Squad” to the American media.

“I feel that in not many cases there are female characters: Queen Elizabeth I. But beyond that, I also had an opportunity, which was an honor for me. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I. Now I’m doing it,'” Robbie continued.

“It’s such an honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can try to play. And I think she (Lady Gaga) will do something amazing with it.”

Recall that the winner of the Oscar Award for “Shallow” for a few years began to venture into the world of the film industry, and has already starred in various roles. The most recent, in “La casa Gucci”, where she was in charge of bringing Patrizia Reggiani to the big screen.