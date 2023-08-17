Sports

Margot Robbie received an impressive offer for an unusual photo shoot after her success in Barbie

Yes, OK, margot robbie His acting was a huge success on the big screen barbie She established her career as an actress to such an extent that she was practically everyone’s eye and received million-dollar offers for new projects.

Margot Robbie Got Important Offers Thanks to Her Legs

Aussie actress reveals one of the messages she gets after acting barbieWhat caught their attention was an offer of even more 320 thousand dollars to keep your feet

Margot Robbie, the hero of Barbie.

Hanna Lassen/Getty

offer from forum fun with feetIn charge of sharing photos of people’s feet from all over the world, with an exclusive selection of celebrities.

“Dear Margotmy name is liz and i create thousands of sold feet photos fun with feet…I look a lot like you too. Barbies are all women, but we’re actually Barbies, stereotypical Barbies, anyway… I’d love to collaborate with you on some content inspired by this barbie Both of us will earn lakhs from this. Plus, Fun With Feet offers to pay you 320 thousand dollars As an introductory bonus. If I’m not mistaken, we can make the most of our resemblance and the world’s obsession with all things Barbie, thank our feet for that!” was the message with which he contacted Margot.


Daniela Machoro


Margot Robbie will win a million for Barbie

Barbie became a huge Billboard hit during this summer as well as margot robbie He received many benefits, including a large amount of profit; Originally, the 33-year-old actress was projected to earn $12.5 million, however, the film’s success allowed her to earn up to $50 million just for her performance, in addition to a percentage from the box office. magazine says Diversity,


contract


The same source assures that Barbie originated 1.2 trillion dollars At the worldwide box office, their return far exceeded their investment; according to specific page imdbThe budget of this film was around 100 million dollars.

