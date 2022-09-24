Margot Robbie remembers Lady Di with this blue dress

If only one fashion trend had to be attributed to Princess Diana, bobo collars (also known as bib or Peter Pan) would be the ones. In the 1980s and also in the 1990s, Lady Di attracted attention for choosing dresses and shirts with large white collars that added an air babydoll loaded with innocence to their ensembles. She wore them to polo matches and to the wedding of her friend and former roommate, Carolyn Pride; during her visit to Australia or New Zealand and even to enjoy a concert. There was no occasion to resist this striking staging of the princess.

Over the years, the turtleneck has appeared in fashion reinterpreted in different silhouettes, but it was in 2020 that it reached its peak again in the universe of fashion trends. A legacy that, although no longer surprising, could now return to make a grand entrance in the inspiration of outfits as a guest thank you to the latest styling that the actress Margot Robbie has worn to attend the television program The Tonight Showwith Jimmy Fallon.

That a piece like the one the Australian chose for this occasion is signed by a house like Alessandra Rich, an expert in dressing the aristocracy (Kate Middleton has worn it on several occasions) is no surprise. It is a blue dress with white polka dots with a bobo neck, one of the favorite trends in the brand’s catalogue. The garment is made of silk and incorporates a buttoned bodice fitted to the body, with a flared skirt and puffed sleeves, which is striking for recalling one of the designs that we could already see on the Princess of Wales in Kuwait in 1989. .

Although the one who at that time was the wife of King Carlos opted for a choice of designer Catherine Walker, the similarities between both designs are evident, something that is not surprising considering that designer Alessandra Rich herself has declared herself a fan of the style lady, with a special predilection for Diana, on more than one occasion.

That Margot Robbie could have been inspired by Lady Di for this occasion makes even more sense when paying attention to her choice of footwear. If William and Harry’s mother wore white court shoes with wide high heels on her day, the actress covered this bet with court shoes thin heels, also white.

The goofy neck is an element capable of romanticizing any look. Also Kate Middleton, during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day In 2019, she joined this trend with another of the designs that most reminded her of her husband’s mother.

The royal opted for a silhouette that, without puffed sleeves and in navy blue, followed exactly the same patterns as Lady Di’s and was also signed by Alessandra Rich. A bet that the Duchess of Cambridge, in addition, also dressed in the official family portrait of the current King Charles’s 70th birthday and that, in addition, we could see other celebrities like Abigail Spencer, Sarah Jessica Parker or Ivanka Trump.

Margot Robbie now joins this great cast of goofy neck and polka dot fanatics, demonstrating that this type of neck, fits perfectly in any style.