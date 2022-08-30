Margot Robbie reveals the Mexican remedy she used for her first intimate scene with Leonardo Di Caprio

the australian margot robbie In addition to becoming a great actress, she is already a sex symbol, and for this reason on this occasion confessed during an interview with the New York Times, what he had to do to face his first sex scene on the big screen along with another renowned actor such as Leonardo Dicaprioduring his participation in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

The actress who has become famous in recent times for embodying iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s partner in DC Comics or Sharon Tate in her participation in the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, in which she also Di Caprio participated, indicated during the interview, that to reduce the tension and be able to carry out his performance in which he has sexual relations with his partner within the plot, He had to drink three shots of tequila to lower the pressure and relax before entering the film set.

The specific scene that Robbie and Di Caprio filmed is one of the most iconic within the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, to make that sequence, Margot was very tense and nervous, so the least invasive thing for her was to drink the tequilas, calm down and in a moment she took off her clothes and carried out the filming with all professionalism.

“I had three shots of tequila and then I took my clothes off and did the scene, and I was fine. She helped my hands not shake and gave me a bit of confidence” MARGOT ROBBIE

The scene in which Margot Robbie appeared required her to go completely nude with only black silk stockings on.Due to the nature of said scene, the same directors suggested that she could do it with a robe on, however, with all her experience and professionalism, she decided to carry it out as it came in the script and that is what happened.

That professionalism is what has led her to be recognized as a great actress and what has opened the doors for her to play other leading roles with that elegance that characterizes her.

You may also like: