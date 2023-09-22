Margot Robbie reveals the most “embarrassing” moment of her career

Australian star Margot Robbie’s rise to the heights of Hollywood stardom has been quite the story, with the young actor rising from humble beginnings to star in TV shows. neighbors, Years later, he was mentored by Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and David O. Russell, and in the process became one of the most established leading actors in the industry.

Finding stardom in the late 2000s, Robbie joined the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Natalie Imbruglia, each of whom found fame on the back of a TV soap, steadily rising in the ranks until 2013 when she became a Will be visible in life. -Change of double bill. While Richard Curtis Romantic Comedy Finally Made for a good cinematic appetizer, this was his work with Leonardo DiCaprio in Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street This will undoubtedly change his fortunes.

Speaking about his time as a young actor in the film, surrounded by many industry veterans, Robbie recalled having a drink before the film while shooting his opening scene: “I’m not going to lie, I took a few shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – very, very nervous… Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie got, at that time. I thought, ‘Nobody will notice me in this movie.’ ,

Of course, millions of people watched the film The Wolf of Wall Street Hailed as one of Scorsese’s greatest films of the 21st century, Victory tells the story of real-life corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Fortunately, this role will set him on a path to industry glory, culminating in 2023 barbie, A huge artistic and financial achievement, in which he starred and produced.

Yet, like every Hollywood star, such achievements couldn’t come without a few regrets, with the Australian actor revealing his most embarrassing moment during an interview barbie With his co-star Ryan Gosling.

Discussing the moments when he looked ridiculous on screen, special reference was made to his neon getup barbieRobbie admitted: “I looked so ridiculous…I was on neighbors For three years, they dressed me like a giant cigarette suit… it was the most embarrassing thing.

Taking a peek at the Neighbors clip during the interview, we can confirm that the scene is actually quite embarrassing and a far cry from her glamorous role. barbie, “I’ll make you sick, I’ll make you smelly and I’ll guarantee that no one will want to kiss you,” Robbie’s Donna Friedman says during the clip. Tuxedo.

Take a look at the interview below, along with a short clip from the Australian soap.