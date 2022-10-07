Margot Robbie shares her thoughts on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

The DCs are excited about the development of Joker: Folie a Deux, a film by Todd Phillips that will bring us back to some of the characters we already know. One of the additions is Harley Quinn, the famous antiheroine who won the affection of the whole world thanks to Batman: The Animated Series. During an interview with MTVNewsMargot Robbie shares her opinion on Lady Gaga taking on the role of the character, a decision as controversial as it is intriguing that will give much to talk about in its premiere time.

margot robbie also won the approval of the public with his Harley Quinn, presented in Suicide Squad – 25% in 2016. Although the film was almost a nonsense for the DCEU, the character of robby was one of the few highlights, securing a new appearance in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – 75% and The Suicide Squad – 91%. The 32-year-old actress couldn’t be more delighted with Lady Gaga in her role, revealing that she is very proud that Dr. Quinzel is getting more recognition and other actresses who are willing to embody her.

It makes me very happy, because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, who always go from great actor to great actor. It’s like someone could do Batman for him, or someone could do Macbeth for him. I feel that, in not many cases, they are female characters: Queen Elizabeth I, and I also had the opportunity to play her. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I. Now I’m going to do it. It’s such an honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can try to play. And I think he’s going to do something amazing with it.

Joker – 91% won over the public thanks to its darkness. Gotham City is presented as a place full of misery, where poverty, crime and insecurity are the order of the day, but opportunities are too far away. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) goes through everyday life with mental disorders, without resources or promises of a better future; he has no friends or a good job, he lives with his mother and clings to all kinds of fantasies that could never come true. When a triggering event occurs in his life, Arthur begins to lean towards the dark side of his identity, causing chaos.

With Joker: Folie a Deux, Todd Phillips intends to make a musical with phoenix Y Gaga as star performers. This creative decision caused a stir on the Internet when it was announced a few weeks ago, but the truth is that it is becoming more and more attractive to the public. Joaquin He did a great job as Arthur and now great things are expected from the pop star as Harley, who in recent years has been working on huge film projects, earning major accolades during awards season. We’ll soon find out if Quinn’s version of him lives up to the hype.

Superhero movies or comic book characters continue to generate very good income for the Hollywood industry. Perhaps Warner Bros. has not known how to exploit its universe with enough ambition if we compare it with Marvel Studios, however, it has presented us with some memorable characters that will hardly be erased from the popular imagination, at least for several years. Joker 2 it is an ambitious project that promises to be as successful as its predecessor. At the moment it does not have a release date.

