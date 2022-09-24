Margot Robbie signs up for the season’s sexiest shirt and boots combo

Between the footwear trends star for Autumn-Winter 2022/2023, from the boots from fisherman to platform sandals and cowboy boots, the thigh high boots They are the most desired models. The proof: the fetish accents of these objects of desire dominate the catwalks of Burberry and Givenchy, or even Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Courtesy

Margot Robbie adopts second skin boots

After appearing in fabulous looks in days gone by (like Alessandra Rich’s romantic polka dot dress or the all-black dress with sexy cut-out details) Robbie can’t get enough of giving the cameras her special dose of red-carpet-worthy glam. .

In London, where margot robbie celebrated the premiere of his latest film, David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, in which he stars alongside Christian Bale and Taylor Swift. For the premiere after party, the 32-year-old actress played the casual style card in a flawless oversize shirt, which she teamed with a red bag and heeled boots up to the thigh that elongated her silhouette with the right dose of eroticism. For her beauty look, Margot opted to wear her loose golden hair paired with XL hoop earrings to enhance her understated makeup. In a word: sexy.