Margot Robbie speaks out on the release of ‘Barbie’ photos

Margot Robbie spoke about her experience filming her next movie Barbiecalling it one of the “most humiliating moments” of his life.

The 32-year-old Australian actress stars as the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s romantic comedy based on the famous toy doll, opposite Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken.

At the end of June, paparazzi photos of co-stars leaked after they were seen filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

The images showed the pair in neon yellow skates and knee pads, in which Robbie wore a multi-colored leotard and Gosling a vest and shorts.

During a participation on the night of Monday, September 19 in The Tonight Show with Jimmy FallonRobbie revealed the truth behind the photos.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were,” he admitted. “It seems that we laughed and had fun, but we were dying inside.”

“I thought, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life,'” he added.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID)

Asked if he had any idea the photos would go viral, Robbie said: “No. I mean, I knew we had to shoot some locations in Los Angeles. I knew it, okay, once you’re doing exteriors, you’re going to be photographed.”

“There will probably be a small crowd of people who will notice because we stand out a little bit in those outfits,” she joked.

“So I knew there was going to be some attention, and probably some photos would come out, but not how it happened. It was like crazy, it was like hundreds of people were watching.”

A few days later also leaked video of Robbie speaking in his Barbie voice for the first time.

the premiere of Barbie is scheduled in theaters on July 21, 2023.

