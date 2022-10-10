Margot Robbie spoke about the choice of Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in the sequel to Joker

Since his debut in suicide squadHarley Quinn’s version of margot robbie He became one of the most popular characters in DC at the cinema. The Joker’s ex-girlfriend appeared in three feature films and was revealed as one of the figures most loved by fans. For this reason, the rumors of a new version of this role for the film Joker: Folie a Deux interpreted by Lady Gaga creates great expectation.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the movie Suicide Squad 20th Century Fox

Now, Robbie herself was encouraged to give her opinion on the matter. In an interview with MTVNewswas enthusiastic about the possibility of seeing the singer in the skin of the popular villain and detailed: “It makes me very happy because from the beginning I said that all I would want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those characters like Macbeth or Batman, who always go from one to the other, who are legacies from one great interpreter to another. And I think that in that line there are not many examples of female characters.

Later, he considered that Queen Elizabeth I -role she played in the film Mary, Queen of Scots– is one of the few figures that had the opportunity to be composed by several actresses and concluded: “For me it is a great honor to have been part of such a strong construction that made Harley a character that other actresses have the opportunity to interpret” . And finally, He assured: “I think she could do something amazing.”

Joker: Folie a Deux It will premiere on October 4, 2024. For playing the crime clown again, joaquin phoenix He’ll get $20 million, a sizable pay raise from his first iteration, for which he received $4.5 million. Regarding Gaga, it is speculated that there is a good possibility that she will contribute an original song for the project directed by Todd Phillipsone of the producers of A star Is Bornthe film in which the singer starred with Bradley Cooper and that earned him an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow”.

robby and Cara Delevingne They were on a tour of Argentina, but their visit to the country did not end in the best way. Two weeks ago, the actress and model were having dinner incognito at a restaurant in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca when the photographer Pedro Alberto Orquerawho was near the exclusive Patagonia Sur restaurant, discovered them.

Taking advantage of the fact that he was the only witness of the moment, proceeded to photograph them. Realizing this, the cameraman Jack Rhys Hopkins and the producer Joseph McNamara, who shared the trip with the actresses, attacked him. Orquera suffered an open fracture in one of her elbows, and a scalp injury.

margot robbie File, Archive

In the course of the last few days, the Council of the Judiciary of the City of Buenos Aires ruled: “After presenting new evidence and requesting the immediate cessation of the restrictive measures, The defense agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office to lift the prohibition to leave the country for both Hopkins and McNamara. The permit will be extended from the deposit of a security of 2 million pesos.

However, the two defendants must appear in person whenever the Justice requires it. During the hearing to determine responsibility, Hopkins, 29, and McNamara, 45, acknowledged being present at the scene where the reporter was assaulted, but denied they were the assailants.

Margot Robbie with McNamara, in an Instagram photo of the producer, which was filled with negative comments after what happened in our country

“I was doing a coverage and I found out that the women were here, so I went. After taking some photos I suffered the tremendous aggression”, Orquera told THE NATIONwhile assuring: “I suffered a terrible entrapment and then I had a chase, because they fired me. I went with the camera in my hand trying to protect her and the material. At one point I felt someone kick me and push me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, the bone was exposed, I broke my whole arm and the camera flew through the air.

THE NATION

Get to know The Trust Project