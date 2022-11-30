Margot Robbie steals all eyes in the new trailer for ‘Babylon’

This week a new official trailer for Babylon, which had Margot Robbie as the great protagonist in the midst of a cast full of stars.

The next film, which will arrive under the direction of Damien Chazelle (La La Land), is loaded with alcohol and non-stop parties. A crazy story will be exhibited that already generates high expectations among the public.

It is in this context that we see the Australian actress, one of the main faces, totally crazy, giving meaning to the so-called ‘Wild Girl’ named Nellie LaRoy.

Brad Pitt Y Toby Maguire they accompany Robbie in the leading roles. In addition, there are Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

movie details

As seen in this new trailer, Babylon revolves around LaRoy (Margot Robbie), an actress who is looking to fulfill a dream in Los Angeles in the 20’s.

We will see a story of inordinate ambition and scandalous excesseswhich will make us go through the rise and fall of different characters.

The film shows us a time of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Clearly, this has direct effects on the professional career of each star.

Thus, with dreams of reaching stardom, Nellie LaRoy comes across Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) an icon and recognized face, inspired by John Gilbert, Clark Gable and Douglas Fairbanks.

Babylon It will hit select US theaters the last week of December this year. But its release date for Latin America is budgeted for January 2023although still without exact day.