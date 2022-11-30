Entertainment

Margot Robbie steals all eyes in the new trailer for ‘Babylon’

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

This week a new official trailer for Babylon, which had Margot Robbie as the great protagonist in the midst of a cast full of stars.

The next film, which will arrive under the direction of Damien Chazelle (La La Land), is loaded with alcohol and non-stop parties. A crazy story will be exhibited that already generates high expectations among the public.

It is in this context that we see the Australian actress, one of the main faces, totally crazy, giving meaning to the so-called ‘Wild Girl’ named Nellie LaRoy.

Brad Pitt Y Toby Maguire they accompany Robbie in the leading roles. In addition, there are Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

read also


post image

“Merlina”: what is known for an eventual season 2